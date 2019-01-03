Ryanair gets approval to fly within U.K., non-EU routes post-Brexit

A Ryanair aircraft lands at the airport in Modlin near Warsaw, Poland November 15, 2018. Picture taken November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

(Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.I) on Thursday received a license from the British aviation regulator that will allow it to operate within the U.K. and to non-European Union routes even if the country leaves the bloc without a deal.

Ryanair, Europe's biggest low-cost carrier, said in November that it was prepared for a no-deal and that it was not seeing any impact from Brexit on demand for flights. (bit.ly/2RtjtvD)

Chief Executive Michael O’Leary had earlier warned that a disorderly Brexit could ground flights for several weeks after the U.K. leaves on March 29.

A departure agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May with Brussels hangs in the balance ahead of a parliamentary vote this month.

British lawmakers will take a decision on whether to accept May’s plans for a managed exit or reject the deal and spawn huge uncertainty about the country’s next steps.

Brexit minister Stephen Barclay warned on Thursday that the country is more likely to end up leaving the EU without a deal if parliament rejects May’s deal with Brussels.

Ryanair’s smaller rival easyJet (EZJ.L) also said last year that it was prepared for a no-deal scenario and that Brexit uncertainty was not having any impact on ticket sales.

Ryanair shares were little changed at 10.56 euros in afternoon trading.