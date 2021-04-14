South Africa's electricity, water price hikes pose risk to inflation outlook- central bank

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Above-inflation increases to South Africa’s electricity and water prices pose a risk to the consumer inflation outlook and could trigger a rise in lending rates, the central bank said on Wednesday.
“These risks, should they materialise, could drive headline above the 4.5% target midpoint and possibly dislodge inflation expectations away from the midpoint,” the bank said in its bi-annual Monetary Policy Review.
The bank targets consumer price inflation of between 3%-6%.
Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana
