Middle East & Africa

South Africa's electricity, water price hikes pose risk to inflation outlook- central bank

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago attends IMFC press conference during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Above-inflation increases to South Africa’s electricity and water prices pose a risk to the consumer inflation outlook and could trigger a rise in lending rates, the central bank said on Wednesday.

“These risks, should they materialise, could drive headline above the 4.5% target midpoint and possibly dislodge inflation expectations away from the midpoint,” the bank said in its bi-annual Monetary Policy Review.

The bank targets consumer price inflation of between 3%-6%.

