South Africa's current account surplus narrows in fourth quarter of 2020

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s current account surplus narrowed to 3.7% of gross domestic product in the last quarter of 2020 from 5.9% in the prior quarter as the trade surplus fell and there was a larger shortfall on the income account, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The rand value of the current account surplus was at 197.8 billion rand ($13.20 billion) in the three months to the end of December from 294.4 billion rand in the third quarter.

The trade surplus narrowed to 425.2 billion rand in the fourth quarter from 450.9 billion rand in the previous three months.

($1 = 14.9822 rand)