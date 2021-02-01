Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
South Africa's Denel reports $130 million loss in 2019/20

By Reuters Staff

Denel company logo is seen at the entrance of their business divisions in Pretoria, South Africa, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state-owned defence company Denel said on Monday that it made a 1.96 billion rand ($129.8 million) loss in the 2019/20 financial year, compared to a 1.47 billion rand loss a year earlier.

Denel makes military equipment for South Africa’s armed forces and export. It has been in the grips of a liquidity crisis aggravated by the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 15.0990 rand)

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Emma Rumney

