South Africa says still in talks with World Bank over loan

A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo, file. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa is still in talks with the World Bank over a COVID-19 related loan, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Wednesday, after he said last year that his ministry was resisting any attempt by the global lender to impose “conditionalities”.

“Conversations will continue until we reach some understanding, and if we don’t we really have no obligation to borrow from the World Bank,” Mboweni told a news conference.

“But I think we will probably find each other in conversations.”