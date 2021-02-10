South African business confidence extends recovery into January

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African business confidence extended its recovery in January, reaching its highest level in two years with a lift from improved economic activity and easier financial conditions, a survey showed on Wednesday.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SACCI) monthly business confidence index (BCI) rose to 94.5 in January, up from 94.3 in December and its highest since January 2019.
