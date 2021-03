A person works at ''The Faktory", a fashion design and clothing manufacturing company in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s manufacturing output contracted 3.4% year on year in January after expanding by a revised 1.9% in December, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Factory production was up 0.5% in January month on month and rose 2.2% in the three months to end of the same month, Statistics South Africa said.