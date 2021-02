A woman works at a clothing factory at the industrial town of Newcastle, 260 km (162 miles) southeast of Johannesburg, file. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s manufacturing output expanded 1.8% year on year in December after falling by a revised 4.1% in November, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Factory production was down 0.1% in December month on month and rose 5.2% in the three months to end-December, Statistics South Africa said.