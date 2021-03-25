South African central bank holds repo rate at 3.5%

South Africa's Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, who is also International Monetary Finance Committee (IMFC) chairman, makes remarks at a closing news conference for the IMFC, during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank left its repo rate unchanged at 3.5% in a unanimous decision on Thursday, saying that overall risks to the inflation outlook appeared to be balanced in the near and medium term.

The Reserve Bank (SARB) has now kept rates on hold in its last four meetings, resisting pressure to match rate hikes by fellow emerging market central banks. The decision was in line with a Reuters poll last week, where all but one of the 25 economists polled expected unchanged rates.