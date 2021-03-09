South Africa's budget was an exercise in "fiscal control" - S&P Global Rating

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s 2021 budget did not focus enough on economic reforms, making a sustained rebound in its gross domestic product unlikely, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

“There’s been some new momentum on pushing structural reforms ... but it’s still reasonably thin, and again the budget was more a sort of fiscal control exercise rather than a structural reform exercise,” said S&P analyst Ravi Bhatia, during a webinar.

“So there is no reason to really expect a big, sustained rebound in the growth trajectory going forward. So that is concerning.”