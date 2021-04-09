Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

South Africa's net foreign reserves down to $50.877 billion in March

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s net foreign reserves fell to $50.877 billion in March from $51.577 billion in February, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Gross reserves also edged lower, to $52.995 billion in March from $53.788 billion the prior month. The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $4.188 billion from $4.364 billion.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Promit Mukherjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up