South Africa's net foreign reserves down to $50.877 billion in March

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s net foreign reserves fell to $50.877 billion in March from $51.577 billion in February, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Gross reserves also edged lower, to $52.995 billion in March from $53.788 billion the prior month. The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $4.188 billion from $4.364 billion.