Middle East & Africa

South Africa's net foreign reserves down to $51.99 billion in January

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s net foreign reserves fell to $51.988 billion in January from $52.054 billion in December, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Gross reserves also edged lower, to $54.801 billion in January from $55.013 billion the prior month. The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, rose to $3.828 billion from $3.773 billion.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alexander Winning

