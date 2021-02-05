South Africa's net foreign reserves down to $51.99 billion in January

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s net foreign reserves fell to $51.988 billion in January from $52.054 billion in December, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Gross reserves also edged lower, to $54.801 billion in January from $55.013 billion the prior month. The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, rose to $3.828 billion from $3.773 billion.