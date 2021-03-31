South Africa's trade surplus grows to $1.96 billion in February

Container ships wait to load and offload goods in port during a 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s trade surplus widened to 28.96 billion rand ($1.96 billion) in February from a revised surplus of 12.42 billion rand in January, data from the revenue service showed on Wednesday.

Exports increased by 16.5% on a month-on-month basis to 128.25 billion rand, while imports rose 1.6% to 99.29 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 14.7883 rand)