South Africa's trade surplus narrows to $790 million in January

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s trade surplus narrowed to 11.83 billion rand ($790 million) in January from a revised surplus of 33.06 billion rand in December, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports fell 13.6% on a month-on-month basis to 109.76 billion rand, while imports rose 4.2% to 97.93 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 14.9779 rand)