S.African regulator awards Eskom additional 6 billion rand revenue

Locals walk past Eskom's electricity pylons as they return from work in Orlando, Soweto township, South Africa, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s energy regulator Nersa on Thursday awarded state power utility Eskom an additional 6 billion rand ($393.72 million) of allowable revenue, after court rulings last year had set aside several of its earlier decisions.

At a news conference Nersa added that if the additional revenue was recouped by Eskom over the coming 2021/22 financial year, it would result in an estimated tariff increase of 10.95%. But it cautioned that the timing over which Eskom would recoup the additional revenue had not yet been decided.

($1 = 15.2393 rand)