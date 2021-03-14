S.Africa's Eskom extends power cuts to Wednesday as five stations suffer breakdowns

A tattoo artist works on a client using a lamp powered by an inverter during load shedding in Durban, South Africa, on March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state utility Eskom said on Sunday it would extend scheduled power cuts by three more days, until 0500 local time (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, as it suffered further breakdowns at five power stations during the weekend.

Eskom will cut up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) from the national grid, called locally “stage 2 load-shedding”.

“We currently have 6,545 MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,915 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. This has led to our inability to supply the demand,” the firm said in a statement on Twitter.