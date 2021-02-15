S.Africa's Eskom to spin-off transmission business by end-2021 - CEO

Andre de Ruyter, chief executive of state-owned power utility Eskom, speaks during a media briefing in Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 31, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ailing state power firm Eskom aims to complete the legal separation its transmission unit by the end of 2021, its chief executive Andre de Ruyter said on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a plan to divide the cash-strapped power firm into three units in 2019 to minimize risks to the economy, but the process has stalled while the firm kept continues nation-wide blackouts.