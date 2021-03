Locals walk past Eskom's electricity pylons as they return from work in Orlando, Soweto township, South Africa, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state power utility Eskom said on Monday that it aimed to get its plant performance back to “acceptable levels” by late 2021.

Eskom, which is currently implementing scheduled outages because of breakdowns at its power stations, added at a news conference that it faced uncertainty of about 6,000 megawatts of capacity at any given time.