South Africa's Eskom says to implement power cuts overnight

Locals walk past Eskom's electricity pylons as they return from work in Orlando, Soweto township, South Africa, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said it would implement scheduled power cuts from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning to replenish emergency generation reserves.

The power cuts will be from 2200 local time (2000 GMT) until 0500 local time on Wednesday, the utility said.

“The power generation system is still severely constrained due high generation unit breakdowns in the past two days, as well as delayed return to service of some units out on planned maintenance,” Eskom said in a statement.

State-owned Eskom regularly implements outages in Africa’s most industrialised nation because of faults at its coal-fired power stations, constraining economic growth.