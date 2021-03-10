South Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts after losing generation capacity

Locals walk past Eskom's electricity pylons as they return from work in Orlando, Soweto township, South Africa, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state utility Eskom said on Wednesday that it would implement scheduled power cuts from 1700 local time (1500 GMT) until 2300 on Friday after losing generation capacity.

Eskom will cut up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) from the national grid, called locally “stage 2 load-shedding”.

“We currently have 6,212 MW on planned maintenance, while another 11,217 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. This has led to our inability to supply the increasing demand,” the utility said in a statement.