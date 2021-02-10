South Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts from mid day

An Eskom logo is seen at the entrance of their head offices in Sunninghill, Sandton, file. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said it would implement scheduled power cuts from Wednesday mid day to Thursday morning to replenish diminishing emergency generation reserves.

The power cuts will be from 1300 local time (1100 GMT) until 0600 local time on Thursday, the state-owned utility said.

“This loadshedding is necessary as the power generation system is still severely constrained due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past three days,” it said, adding that there is a high probability of power cuts continuing on Thursday.