Locals walk past Eskom's electricity pylons as they return from work in Orlando, Soweto township, South Africa, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state power utility Eskom said on Friday that it would implement scheduled power cuts from 1200 local time (1000 GMT) until Sunday evening.

Eskom said on its Twitter feed that outages would be “stage 2”, which allow for up to 2,000 megawatts of the national load to be shed. It added that more information would follow.