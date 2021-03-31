S.Africa's Land Bank misses March 31 deadline to conclude debt restructuring plan

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African cash-strapped Land and Agricultural Development Bank missed a March 31 deadline to conclude a debt restructuring plan with lenders, the state-owned company said on Wednesday.
“This date is not going to be met due to the need for the bank and its lenders / funders to incorporate a material change in the previous version of the liability solution,” the Land Bank said in a statement.
Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.