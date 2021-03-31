Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

S.Africa's Land Bank misses March 31 deadline to conclude debt restructuring plan

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African cash-strapped Land and Agricultural Development Bank missed a March 31 deadline to conclude a debt restructuring plan with lenders, the state-owned company said on Wednesday.

“This date is not going to be met due to the need for the bank and its lenders / funders to incorporate a material change in the previous version of the liability solution,” the Land Bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up