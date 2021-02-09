South Africa's rand edges higher on stimulus hopes

South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration taken September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand firmed early on Tuesday, recovering from a slip in the previous session as optimism about the passing of a stimulus programme in the United States boosted risk demand.

At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.34% firmer at 14.8300 per dollar against an overnight close of 14.8800 in New York.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing hard to conclude a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Analysts see the massive fiscal spending, coupled with continued ultra-easy Federal Reserve monetary policy, dragging down the dollar in the longer term, feeding demand for risk assets.

“The rand was supported by US stimulus optimism while better-than-expected fiscal revenue performance ahead of the February budget speech boosted sentiment,” said analysts at NKC African Economics in a note.

“We continue to expect that a favourable external backdrop, shaped by a policy-led correction in the dollar, will support the risk-sensitive rand.”

The rand has also been supported by better than expected revenue collection, rising commodity prices and a trade surplus led by exports.

With no major data due on Tuesday trade is expected to be choppy, with markets also eyeing the local rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Bonds edged firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 issue down 2 basis points to 8.49%.