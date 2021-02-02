South Africa's rand edges up in early trade

South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand edged up early on Tuesday, supported by talks on a new U.S. stimulus package and progress in local coronavirus vaccine purchases.

At 0700 GMT the rand was 0.25% firmer at 15.0475 per dollar from an overnight close of 15.0850.

The local currency added to gains from the previous session, where it briefly dipped below the 15.00 level seen as a target for rand bulls and importers.

The rand’s attractive yield, or carry, compared to other emerging market currencies, continued to shield it from being negatively affected by signs of a weak local economy.

Factory activity data on Monday showed demand remained tepid in the continent’s largest economy, while new car sales figures contracted again, falling 13.9% in January.

Sentiment was boosted by arrival of South Africa’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, one million doses of the AstraZeneca shot.

In a speech during which he lifted some coronavirus lockdown restrictions, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had secured almost enough doses to vaccinate its target of 40 million people, or two-thirds of the population.