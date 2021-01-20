South Africa's rand firms as new U.S. stimulus hopes boost risk appetite

A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare, Zimbabwe, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand firmed on Wednesday, holding on to gains made in the previous session, as risk appetite improved after U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen underscored the need for a huge stimulus to help the world’s largest economy recover.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9150 versus the U.S. dollar, 0.37% firmer than its previous close.

“Expectations of further stimulus in the U.S. saw the rand gain even more ground following (Yellen’s) testimony yesterday: risk assets will once again be the destination of choice for the additional liquidity,” Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, wrote in a note.

Yellen at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday urged lawmakers for large coronavirus relief spending, adding that the benefits outweigh the burden of a higher debt.

The risk-sensitive rand has mainly taken its cue from global drivers so far this month, but this week, local data has also been in focus.

Mining output slumped 11.6% year on year in November, data on Tuesday showed, extending output declines seen in previous months.

The December consumer price inflation data is due for release at 0800 GMT, while retail sales figures for November will be published on Thursday.

On Thursday, the central bank will announce its latest interest rate decision. Most economists expect it to hold the repo rate at 3.5%, but a small minority is predicting a rate cut.

Government bonds also firmed in early deals, and the yield on the instrument due in 2030 dipped 3 basis points to 8.74%.