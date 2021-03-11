South Africa's rand nearly flat as dollar, U.S. yields ease

A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare, Zimbabwe, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand was little changed in early trade on Thursday, as a weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data halted an advance in Treasury yields and the dollar.

At 0610 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0925 against the dollar, not far off its previous close of 15.0850.

A broad emerging market sell-off at the beginning of the week sparked by rising U.S. yields hit the currency hard.

Investors feared the higher yields and a faster economic recovery in the United States could lead the Federal Reserve to cut short its quantitative easing program and allow lending rates to rise, weakening demand for riskier high yielding currencies like the rand.

But Wednesday’s benign data on U.S. consumer prices and a decline in Treasury yields led some investors to trim bets on a rapid acceleration in inflation, weakening the dollar. [FRX]

Focus later in the day will be on January mining and manufacturing data, which will provide some insights into performance of the domestic economy at the start of the year.

The economy recorded its biggest annual contraction in seven decades in 2020, hurt by a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The South African Reserve Bank will publish current account data for the fourth quarter of 2020 later in the day.

Government bonds firmed in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 falling 4 basis points to 9.42%.