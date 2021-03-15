South Africa's rand struggles as power cuts drag on

South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesbur, file. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand struggled early on Monday, as scheduled power outages by state utility Eskom dragged into their sixth day.

At 0612 GMT, the rand traded at 15.01 versus the dollar, roughly 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

Eskom started implementing outages, known locally as “load-shedding”, last Wednesday after losing generation capacity at its ailing coal-fired power stations.

The utility said it would extend scheduled power cuts until 0300 GMT on Wednesday.

Recurring power cuts are among the biggest obstacles to economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised nation, with 2020 having seen a record level of such outages according to a report published last week.

Later on Monday, Eskom will hold a media briefing on the state of the power system, which should give clues about the outlook for future outages.

Government bonds edged lower in early deals, as the yield on the 2030 bond rose 3.5 basis points to 9.37%.

Meanwhile, lender Absa said on Monday it would not declare a full-year dividend after profit fell 58%, falling behind two key rivals who managed to restore shareholder payouts recently.