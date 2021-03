Mine workers employed at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft operate a drill in Westonaria, South Africa, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday it planned to seek a 15% annual wage hike in gold sector over the three year period.

Higher bullion prices, which reached a record in August last year, boosted 2020 earnings and offered gold miners a lifeline following production disruptions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.