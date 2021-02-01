South Africa's mining fatalities rise 18% in 2020 -industry body

A mine shaft is seen near Carletonville, west of Johannesburg, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The death toll in South Africa’s mines rose 18% in 2020 driven by accidents related to falling rocks and transportation, provisional figures from South Africa’s main mining body showed on Friday.

The industry had recorded 58 fatalities by Dec. 14, compared to 49 deaths during the same period the previous year, the Minerals Council said.

The council recorded a total of 51 deaths in 2019, the lowest fatality rate since records began a century ago.

The poor safety record of South African mines, which are some of the deepest in the world, is a concern for investors and a primary reason for the lower valuations of their operating companies compared with global peers.

The Minerals Council said rock fall incidents had mostly impacted the gold and platinum sector while transport related accidents were mainly seen in the platinum and coal sectors.

“That we recorded an increase in fatal accidents in 2020, this despite shutdowns and reduced operations during the early stages of lockdown, is extremely disappointing to us,” said Minerals Council president Mxolisi Mgojo, during a virtual conference.

Mines have also recorded 286 COVID-19 related deaths and 27,316 cases of the disease, according to the industry body’s latest data.

The mines ministry is expected to release its own data on deaths in the industry in the early part of 2021. It also recorded 51 fatalities in 2019.