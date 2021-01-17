Eskom to resume power cuts in South Africa on Monday

Locals walk past Eskom's electricity pylons as they return from work in Orlando, Soweto township, South Africa, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s state power utility Eskom said on Sunday that a nationwide phased power cut due to end on Sunday would resume from Monday morning because some generating units were not yet operational.

“As the return to service of some generation units has been delayed ... Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 5:00 tomorrow morning,” Eskom tweeted.

It had said on Thursday that the power outages would end on Sunday.