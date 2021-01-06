South Africa's Eskom to impose power cuts after nuclear plant shutdown

Electricity pylons carrying power from Koeberg nuclear power plant are seen in Cape Town, South Africa July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s state power provider Eskom will implement scheduled power blackouts on Wednesday, after a shutdown of its nuclear power plant prompted by a rising leak rate in one of its steam generators.

In a statement, Eskom said it had to shut down unit 1 of its Koeberg station, the only nuclear power plant in Africa, and another unit, earlier than planned. The power cuts were needed to recover and preserve emergency generation reserves.

On Monday Eskom took Koeberg unit 1 offline for repairs after an increasing leak rate at one of three steam generators, adding that the unit is expected to return to service during May 2021. It added that there was no risk to plant, personnel or the environment.

The power cuts will run from 2000 GMT until 0300 GMT and will resume again on Thursday, Eskom said in a statement.