S.African insurer Santam to process claims of 4000 more clients hit by COVID-19 lockdown

The logo of South Africa's largest short-term insurer, Santam, is seen on its headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa, August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African insurer Santam Ltd said on Monday it will start processing claims for business interruption for all commercial policies that were affected by a coronavirus-led lockdown in April beyond just the claims under its hospitality and leisure division.

It will cover a total base of Santam’s 4,000 commercial clients who have claimed interruption to their business due to the lockdown, said Santam in a statement to the stock exchange.