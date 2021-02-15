South African corruption inquiry wants Zuma jailed for no-show

South African Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo arrives at the Old council chamber, where South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma is summoned by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture to attend a state corruption inquiry, in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African inquiry into corruption during former president Jacob Zuma’s time in office will ask the constitutional court to impose a jail term on Zuma, after he defied the court’s order to appear before the inquiry on Monday.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who leads the inquiry, said the inquiry would seek an order that Zuma was in contempt of court, adding that it would be up to the constitutional court to decide what actions it deemed appropriate.