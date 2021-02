French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech after a meeting via video-conference with leaders of West African G5 Sahel nations, in Paris, France February 16, 2021. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s military presence in Africa’s Sahel region will not change by this summer, although France will consider its presence in the area beyond the summer, President Emmanuel Macron told reporters at a conference on Tuesday.