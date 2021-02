Chadian soldiers ride atop a pickup truck during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

DAKAR (Reuters) - Chad has deployed 1,200 troops to help tackle Islamist militants who have occupied swathes of territory in the West Africa Sahel region, a statement from a summit of leaders of the region and their allies, said on Tuesday.