Strong demand powers Sandvik second quarter orders, earnings to record-highs

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik (SAND.ST) reported record-high quarterly earnings and orders on Tuesday on the back of a broad-based rise in market demand and across all its business areas.

Second quarter operating earnings at the firm rose to 5.04 billion Swedish crowns ($573.80 million) from 3.27 billion crowns in the year-ago quarter, beating a 4.87 billion mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Order intake at Sandvik, which competes with Sweden’s Epiroc (EPIRa.ST) in mining equipment and U.S. firm Kennametal (KMT.N) in metal-cutting, rose to 27.2 billion crowns, above the 26.5 billion crown mean analysts forecast.

Sandvik shares were trading slightly lower at 1011 GMT following the results.