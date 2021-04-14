South Africa's Sasol forms consortium to produce sustainable aviation fuel

A Sasol petrol station is seen in Soweto, file. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sasol on Wednesday said it would partner chemicals company Linde, German renewables player Enertrag AG and development company Navitas Holdings to bid for production of sustainable aviation fuel under the German Federal Government’s H2Global auction platform.

The petrochemicals company said it was exploring feasibility of producing sustainable aviation fuel at its Secunda Synfuels plant with its consortium partners.