Sasol says unit's dollar-denominated notes offering oversubscribed more than 3 times

(Reuters) - South African petrochemical firm Sasol said on Friday an offering of dollar-denominated senior notes by its unit was oversubscribed more than three times for a total orderbook of $4.60 billion.

The offering consisted of $650 million of senior notes due 2026 and $850 million of senior notes due 2031 with an annual interest rate of 4.375% and 5.50%, respectively, it said.