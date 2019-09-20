Hezbollah says Iran would destroy Saudi Arabia in any war

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah warned Saudi Arabia on Friday against betting on a war against Iran because it would destroy the country and urged Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates to halt the war in Yemen instead of buying more air defences.

“Don’t bet on a war against Iran because they will destroy you,” Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech. “Your house is made of glass and your economy is made of glass. Like the glass cities in the UAE,” he said.