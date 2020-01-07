Saudi vice defence minister meets UK defence minister discuss challenges in Mideast: tweet

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman gestures during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Vice Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Tuesday he had met Britain’s defence minister Ben Wallace for talks on fighting terrorism and regional issues.

“We discussed the strategic partnership between our two friendly countries, especially in the field of defence, in addition to regional and international efforts in the war against terrorism, and the most significant challenges facing our region,” Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a tweet.