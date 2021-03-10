Russia says OPEC+ will try to ensure there are no sharp oil price swings

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 9, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that OPEC+ oil producers would try to ensure there are no sharp oil price swings and that the current price more or less reflected the balance between producers and consumers.

Lavrov, who was speaking at a news conference with his Saudi counterpart, said a recent attack on Saudi oil facilities was unacceptable. He also said that Russia and Saudi Arabia planned to develop cooperation within OPEC+.