Senegal opposition leader indicted and released on bail

Presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko gives a speech during a campaign rally in Pikine, on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was indicted and released on bail under judicial supervision on Monday, his lawyer said, as he faces a rape accusation that has sparked violent protests.

Sonko’s release could ease tensions that have rocked one of West Africa’s most stable democracies in the past week, as his supporters have called for more protests this week.

Sonko denies the allegations against him and says they are politically motivated.

Political pressure has mounted on President Macky Sall, whose tenure has been plagued by accusations that he unjustly torpedoes political rivals and worries that he may seek to extend his rule beyond his allotted two-term limit.