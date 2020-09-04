U.S. in close touch with EU on Serbia, Kosovo agreement - Grenell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials have been in close touch with officials from the European Union about an agreement by Serbia and Kosovo to normalize economic ties, Richard Grenell, a special adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, said on Friday.

Grenell told reporters at the White House that U.S. officials had briefed national security advisers in Germany and France about the strategy and would brief them again Friday on details of the agreement.

He said the agreement, signed Friday in the Oval Office, would open up opportunities for European and U.S. companies in various sectors, including energy, water, construction of roads, railways and mines.