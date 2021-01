A mine worker with a mask hanging on his face walks at the end of his shift during a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, at a mine of Sibanye-Stillwater company in Carletonville, Soth Africa, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater’s South African platinum group metals (PGM) operations produced 1.58 million ounces in 2020, beating annual guidance by 9%, the miner said on Wednesday.

Sibanye, which is listed in Johannesburg and New York, had guided for South African PGM production of between 1.35 million and 1.45 million ounces.