Maradona family wants Thursday evening burial at family cemetery, gov't source says

FILE PHOTO: A rose is placed next to a banner of Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona as fans gather to mourn his death, at the Obelisk of Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The family of Diego Maradona wants to hold his burial on Thursday evening at the Bella Vista cemetery in Buenos Aires province, where the soccer star’s parents are also interred, a government source said on Thursday.

“The family wants to bury him today, where his parents are buried,” the government source said, adding the aim was to hold the burial around 6pm (2100GMT).

Maradona, who died of heart failure on Wednesday, is currently lying in state in the Casa Rosada presidential palace in the center of Buenos Aires, where thousands of Argentines have amassed to say their goodbyes.