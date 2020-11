Men help a child to climb on the fence of the Casa Rosada presidential palace as people gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s government will extend a public wake for Diego Maradona until 7 pm (2200 GMT) on Thursday after clashes broke out between police and fans who had been queuing in the thousands to pay last respects to the soccer legend.