Arsenal's Arteta frustrated after 'better team' lose at Villa

(Reuters) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left fuming after his side showed promise but once again made things difficult for themselves in a 1-0 Premier League loss at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 6, 2021 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Pool via REUTERS/Shaun Botterill

Ollie Watkins’ goal condemned Arsenal to their second loss in a week after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers. It leaves the London side 10th in the table, nine points off the top four places.

Arsenal were the architects of their own downfall when Villa scored from a careless Cedric Soares back pass after just 74 seconds.

“I’m extremely disappointed to lose and the way we lost it. We were the better team,” Arteta told BBC Sport.

“We controlled every department but we gave them the ball. We gave them another three big chances. Then when we had to score the goal, we didn’t find the right pass or the right shot.

“We created enough opportunities. We didn’t score, we cannot win the game.”

Arteta said he was frustrated to be put on the back foot yet again, comparing the situation to the two red cards against Wolves which turned the game around after his side impressed in the first 45 minutes.

“You cannot win football matches if every week you do something like that,” he said.

“Four or five times we’ve played with 10 men. Against Wolves, we deserved to win - both games by far, but we lost both. (Red cards) cost us that game. Today, other big decisions. Regardless of what the referee did today we should win the game comfortably.”

Arteta spoke to the officials after the game but refused to say which decisions he felt went against Arsenal.

“I keep that between me and them,” he said.