Factbox: Reaction to announcement that Aguero will leave Manchester City

(Reuters) - Argentine striker Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 27, 2021 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill

Following are some reactions to the news:

FORMER MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER MICAH RICHARDS

“I’m devastated, it’s devastating news. He’s arguably the best ever striker to grace the Premier League. I think him, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry would be my top three.

“I could see grumbles of this happening at the start of the season. I know he’s had his problems with his knee and what-not, but even when he’s been fit, he’s not been starting.”

FORMER MANCHESTER CITY STRIKER PAUL DICKOV

“He’s up there with the very best, the club’s record goalscorer. From the minute he came in in 2011 and scored two goals against Swansea, we knew he was a very special talent.

“You’ve got to give him credit, like David Silva and Vincent Kompany, to stay at the club for as long as they have done and be successful. He’ll go down not just as a Manchester City great but as one of the all-time Premier League greats, he’s that good.”

MANCHESTER CITY CHAIRMAN KHALDOON AL MUBARAK

“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.

“This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead.”

MUSICIAN AND MANCHESTER CITY FAN LIAM GALLAGHER

“To the one and only SERGIO AGUERO thank you for all the good times you brought to our club you absolute LEGEND good luck in the future.”

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND ENGLAND STRIKER ROBBIE FOWLER

“Some player ... deserves every accolade he’ll get, will miss watching this legend in the Premier League.”

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER

“You have given football fans in this country so much to remember: goals, guile and the greatest Premier League moment of them all. Well played and good wishes for whatever comes next. Gracias por todo. Espero que tengas mucha suerte. (Thank you for everything. I hope you have much luck)”.

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND ENGLAND STRIKER MICHAEL OWEN

“One of the Premier League all-time greats, Sergio Aguero set to leave Man City at the end of the season. What a player. He’s been an absolute joy to watch.”