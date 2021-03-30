Soccer-Reaction to announcement that Aguero will leave Manchester City

(Reuters) -Argentine striker Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 27, 2021 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill

Following are some reactions to the news:

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER

“You have given football fans in this country so much to remember: goals, guile and the greatest Premier League moment of them all. Well played and good wishes for whatever comes next.”

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND ENGLAND STRIKER MICHAEL OWEN

“One of the Premier League all-time greats, Sergio Aguero set to leave Man City at the end of the season. What a player. He’s been an absolute joy to watch.”

MANCHESTER CITY MIDFIELDER RODRI

“I hope he ends up at a big team, that’s what he deserves given what a great player he is -- one of the greatest goal scorers of the last decade.

“I wish him all the luck in the world, he has completed a very successful era at City, being the top scorer of all time, and he deserves a fitting farewell.”

MANCHESTER CITY MIDFIELDER ILKAY GUNDOGAN

“He has done unbelievable things and has contributed greatly for City to be in the position they are in. There is the feeling of thankfulness.

“A great guy and of course unforgotten is his legendary goal. I still get goosebumps, and I wish him the best. We still have him for a few weeks and I hope he can contribute so that we achieve the maximum success this season.”

MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER AYMERIC LAPORTE

“On and off the pitch, always a class act. I wish you nothing but the very best for the future. Really sad to see you leave like this but we still have a lot to accomplish with you.”

MANCHESTER CITY MIDFIELDER KEVIN DE BRUYNE

“A City legend for ever.”

FORMER MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER MICAH RICHARDS

“I’m devastated, it’s devastating news. He’s arguably the best ever striker to grace the Premier League. I think him, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry would be my top three.”

FORMER MANCHESTER CITY STRIKER PAUL DICKOV

“He’s up there with the very best, the club’s record goalscorer. From the minute he came in in 2011 and scored two goals against Swansea, we knew he was a very special talent.”

MANCHESTER CITY CHAIRMAN KHALDOON AL MUBARAK

“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.”

MUSICIAN AND MANCHESTER CITY FAN LIAM GALLAGHER

“To the one and only SERGIO AGUERO thank you for all the good times you brought to our club you absolute LEGEND good luck in the future.”

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND ENGLAND STRIKER ROBBIE FOWLER

“Some player ... deserves every accolade he’ll get, will miss watching this legend in the Premier League.”